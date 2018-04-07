Live – IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Live cricket score: CSK aim to start well

Returning to the fray after serving a two-year suspension, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening game of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) tonight. MI, led by Rohit Sharma, will face a tough task against the star-studded CSK side, led by MS Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team’s two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides share a fair bit of history, having played each other in three IPL finals so far, with MI winning twice against CSK (2013 and 2015). Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. Get live cricket score of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, Wankhede Stadium here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

18:54 hrs IST: Even Mumbai Indians have a problem of plenty. However, they will witness a strange sight. Harbhajan Singh, who was part of Mumbai Indians for a long time, will be on the opposing camp and it will be interesting to see how he operates in the powerplay.

18:50 hrs IST: Chennai Super Kings have retained most of their core players, barring Ravichandran Ashwin. It will be interesting to see the overseas composition of the side. With Dwayne Bravo a certainty, maybe the other three foreign players will be Shane Watson, Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis. However, they also have the likes of Mark Wood and Lungi Ngidi. They also have Sam Billings but they will be dented slightly by the unavailability of Mitchell Santner.

18:44 hrs IST: Before their suspension following the end of the 2015 IPL, Chennai Super Kings had won two titles while Mumbai Indians equalled their feat by winning the 2015 final in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma’s side won the title yet again in 2017 when they defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run to become the most successful IPL team.

18:33 hrs IST: For all Chennai Super Kings fans, it will be an emotional moment when MS Dhoni leads the Men in Yellow out on the Wankhede stadium. The team is returning after two years and they will be determined to get their campaign off to a winning start.

18:24 hrs IST: A warm welcome to IPL 2018. It is time for the seven-week carnival of slam-bam, thank you ma’am cricket. The first match is a cracker, featuring the three-time champions Mumbai Indians and two-time champions Chennai Super Kings. However, before the match begins, there is a gala opening ceremony at the Wankhede stadium. You can catch all the updates here.

Chennai Super Kings will look to begin their campaign with a bang against MI in the latter’s backyard. To give an extra dimension to the contest will be the sight of Harbhajan Singh turning out in CSK yellows against a side which he served with distinction for ten long years.

Mumbai Indians will bank on their skipper Rohit, who has kept the number of his batting position under wraps for this game, but his role will be crucial. Apart from him, they have the likes of Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Pandya brothers.

CSK, on the other hand, have a pretty settled team as they have retained their core players like Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.

They also have Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Sam Billings and Shane Watson to share the burden. On the bowling front, Harbhajan, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur are well versed with the conditions at the Wankhede.