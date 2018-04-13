IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya may feature against Delhi Daredevils

Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya, who had twisted his ankle in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings and had to sit out the Sunrisers Hyderabad game, may feature in the Saturday’s game against Delhi Daredevils.

The all-rounder, who is one of the mainstays for Mumbai, looked niggle-free during practice session at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The physio put him through the drills and was satisfied with his recovery.

Bowling coach Shane Bond had informed after Thursday’s match against Sunrisers that they didn’t want to risk Pandya and hence he was sent home.

“We didn’t want to risk him for this game considering that he rolled his ankle in the last game. He’s been back in Mumbai. We’re hopeful that he’ll be fit for the next game,” Bond had said.