IPL 2018: Winless Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils clash in key game

The results of the first two matches may not have been great for Mumbai Indians but the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions have the template that can develop into something significant. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

After losing two closely fought matches against Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they will be up against Delhi Daredevils, who have lost their opening two ties as well, at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

While Mumbai retained the core of the team with Rohit Sharma leading from the front, well-supported by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, the new additions to the line-up have already shown their potential and the Mumbai think-tank is positive that it will all come together sooner than later.

The Mumbai Indians batting order looks more solid than it has been in the past years with the additions of Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Their bowling, which has been always their forte, with the signings of Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Cutting and this season’s surprise package Mayank Markande, who has bamboozled the opponents with his leggies.

Mumbai always have backed domestic talent and more often than not have been rewarded. Markande was bought for just Rs 20 lakh but his market prize would have shot up considerably after scalping seven wickets in first two matches. Just like, Bumrah and the Pandyas the Punjab lad has grabbed the opportunity provided to him.

Also, the decision to open with Rohit was a positive one which they should persist with and like previous seasons not fall into the tarp of moving him down the order to bring some solidity to the middle-order. While Rohit in the past seasons have obliged to drop down the order for team’s sake, it will be in the interest of everyone to let him open the innings.

The bowlers too recovered well, after being taken apart by Dwayne Bravo in the tournament opener against Super Kings. Bumrah and Mustafizur were brilliant against Sunrisers and already look to have forged a lethal partnership along with Markande, if he continues in the same way he has started the tournament.

The batsmen though could be more selective. Even bowling coach Shane Bond felt that they could have been a little smarter against the Sunrisers.

“I thought we made some decision-making errors (against Sunrisers). There were chances where if we could’ve played a little bit smarter, we could’ve kicked on and probably got a score of 160-170 which would’ve been really tough against our bowling attack,” said the New Zealander.

Daredevils also have some explosive batsmen in the ranks in the form of Shreyas Iyer, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, and Colin Munro and if they get going, they can dismantle any bowling attack and Mumbai Indians won’t be an exception.