Wife Dipika Pallikal’s CWG gold quest a welcome distraction for Dinesh Karthik

It is tough leading an IPL team, but don’t blame Dinesh Karthik for looking to Australia before heading to Eden Gardens on Saturday evening. And it won’t be because he would be seeking ways to deal with Bill Stanlake.

It would be because Karthik could have more than an eye on a different ball game. Around 2:30pm Indian time on Saturday, his wife Dipika Pallikal would be playing for the squash mixed doubles gold with Saurav Ghosal in the Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios show courts.

Pallikal is also two wins away from defending her women’s doubles gold with Joshna Chinappa. They play the semi-finals on Saturday morning so don’t blame Karthik if he is up with the lark.

Asked at Friday’s media conference before the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad whether he managed to find out about Pallikal’s performance, Karthik said: “I know that Dipika is in the finals of the mixed doubles and in the semi-finals of the women’s doubles. So, c’mon she is my wife, I know that much.”

If laughter is the best medicine going into a Saturday night fight, Karthik certainly got a generous dose of it because the media interaction dissolved into guffaws.

Mitchell Starc’s absence meant questions on his brother winning gold in Gold Coast couldn’t be asked but Pallikal’s ensured that 20 years after a brief affair in Kuala Lumpur, cricket and the Commonwealth Games do not always make for strange bedfellows.