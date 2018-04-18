IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore need to improve, says coach Daniel Vettori

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach Daniel Vettori on Tuesday conceded that his side needs improvement in execution of plans with the ball, after suffering a 46-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. (HIGHLIGHTS)

Despite reducing Mumbai Indians to 0/2 in the first over, RCB bowlers could not contain the hosts’ batsmen as they went on to post 213/6. Rohit Sharma top scored with 94, whereas Evin Lewis (65) notched up his first IPL half-century, while adding 108 runs with the MI captain. (SCORECARD)

“We are getting good starts. Two wickets in two balls and the last Power Play against Rajasthan wasn’t so bad. But our finishing, the ability to close out innings has been poor. That’s purely an execution. I think the planning and the strategy… it’s all there. We just have to execute better. Particularly on these wickets, last time we had an outstanding wicket at Chinnaswamy. Wankhede has always been amazing,” Vettori told the media.

“We got off to a good start but then we lost few wickets and their spinners got on top of us. I think the frustration will be on the back end of our bowling. We need to better on that front so that the batsmen aren’t chasing so much. When you are chasing so much it puts extreme amount of pressure on how you play. Virat (Kohli) played exceptionally well unfortunately none could go on with him. Our frustration will be how we ended with the ball in the last two games rather than our batting,” he added.

Vettori also admitted that RCB spinners could not bowl with freedom. “I think with Washington (Sundar) and Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal), they were probably in defensive position with Rohit and Lewis being very aggressive. So we bowled defensively. When Mumbai spinners came on, their team was in a good position and that allowed them to actually bowl and be little more attacking. We saw the rewards what they got. So it’s different styles of bowling. Mumbai were on top when they came into bowl but we weren’t able to do a similar thing,” Vettori said.

Vettori lamented that RCB could have kept Mumbai under 190. “We knew how the wicket was and we knew players will be super aggressive. We believed anything under 190 was a good result even after that start. But we let it go. Things also went against us. Hardik’s (Pandya) dismissal, had we got him, may be they would have got 20-30 runs short. It does make a difference in the final score.”

RCB got under pressure after Quinton de Kock (19) and AB de Villiers (1) fell inside one over, and without the services of Brendon McCullum in this game, the middle-order crumbled without any fightback.

“We have faith in our batting. With what Mandeep Singh and Washington did in the last game. Corey (Anderson), unfortunately got a wrong day. We have got a long batting order and we obviously know that there is little bit amount of pressure on AB and Virat, but we have got the team to go with them or take over when they get out. We don’t want to put pressure on just one person. We know AB is an incredible player and we hope he does well in every game. But that’s not realistic,” Vettori said, adding that New Zealand pacer Tim Southee would be joining the team in a couple of days.