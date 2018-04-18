Virat Kohli surpasses Suresh Raina to become highest run-getter in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday surpassed Chennai Super Kings’ veteran Suresh Raina to become the leading run-scorer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). (HIGHLIGHTS)

Kohli achieved the feat during his valiant knock of 92 not out against Mumbai Indians (MI) as RCB stumbled to their second defeat in four matches so far in the tournament. (SCORECARD)

The RCB captain waged a lone battle as none of their batsmen could provide any support to Kohli, as they faced an uphill task of chasing 214 to win against Mumbai Indians in their backyard of the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli needed 31 runs to surpass Raina when he opened the innings with Quinton de Kock on Tuesday, and by the end of the contest, he had become the first player ever to score 5,000 or more runs in IPL for any franchise.

Kohli went past Raina’s total of 4,558 runs in IPL history when he reached the score of 32. Kohli remained unbeaten on 92 off 62 balls, in which he hit seven fours and four sixes.

However, RCB lost to Mumbai Indians by a margin of 46 runs, following which they slipped to the seventh spot in the IPL 2018 points table. RCB’s next game is on April 21 against Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.