IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan hits fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad register easy win over Rajasthan Royals

There are a few things that are simply not permitted in T20 cricket. For example, dropping catches of Shikhar Dhawan. The southpaw had his lucky reprieve in the very first over, with Ajinkya Rahane letting one down at first slip, and then went in to his zone with a mini-blitz, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chasing a paltry 126 set by Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a flying start despite the fall of Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. Dhawan took off from where he had left last season, slamming nine boundaries to reach the half-century mark and a towering six over third man.

While the first edge had nearly cost him his wicket, the second went flying over Rahane for his first boundary. And the carnage began. He hammered a length ball off Dhawal Kulkarni through the cover point region and then lifted him over third man to make his intentions clear.

Meanwhile, his skipper was also in a similar mood and replicated it at the other end. The hosts reached 50 in just 5.3 overs and were in no mood to curb their style. Bringing in ben Stokes also didn’t help Royals much as he went for 11 off the first over, with Dhawan slamming two back to back boundaries.

He brought up his half-century in fine style, slapping a Stokes delivery to the point boundary as Sunrisers registered their first win of the season.