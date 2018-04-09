Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 Indian Premier League champions, takes on Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions who are making a comeback to the tournament after two years. Both teams head into their opening game on the back of some off-field controversies. Both teams will be led by new captains. Kane Williamson will replace David Warner for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Ajinkya Rahane will take over from Steve Smith in the Rajasthan Royals camp. The Australian duo was banned in this edition for their role in the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Under new captains, both teams will be looking to write a new chapter. Get live cricket score Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (RR) Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018, Uppal stadium here (LIVE UPDATES)

