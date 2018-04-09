Live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (RR) Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018, Uppal Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to recover from the loss of David Warner and start off strongly against Rajasthan Royals, a side that is returning to the Indian Premier League after two years. The side will be led by Ajinkya Rahane after Steve Smith was banned along with Warner for the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town. Both sides will be aiming to put their off-field troubles behind and put in a strong show. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. Get live cricket score of of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (RR) Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018, Uppal Stadium here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Besides the absence of Warner, the only dilemma that might bother Sunrisers is the happy headache of problem of plenty. A major reason why the side made it to the semifinal stages last season was because of a power-packed opening pair of Warner and Shikhar Dhawan who had two century stands to their name.

With all-rounders like Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al-Hasan, Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi, they have a packed middle-order besides the likes of Manish Pandey, Tanmay Agarwal and Deepak Hooda to carry on the carnage. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be expected to get a boost from Alex Hales, who is David Warner’s replacement. The England opener had a lengthy practice session and he could start the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the bowling unit and will have the likes of Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma for. However, Rashid Khan, the leading spin-bowler in Twenty20s, will be the team’s X-factor

Rajasthan Royals resemble a semi-reincarnation of Rising Pune Supergiant. With the exception of Smith, the former champions have Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Sharma from the erstwhile Pune franchise. While Smith won’t be around, the loss is perhaps not as great as that of Warner.