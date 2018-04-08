IPL 2018 live streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Where to follow SRH vs RR live

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will have to overcome the unexpected loss of their respective captains, David Warner and Steve Smith, when the two teams clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 in Hyderabad on Monday. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith’s absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, is available online. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 9, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/