IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag to return for Kings XI Punjab? Is this an April Fool’s Day prank?

Virender Sehwag is well known for his witty and light-hearted persona off the field. So when Indian Premier League outfit Kings XI Punjab decided to share the news of the Indian batting great’s return to IPL on April 1 (April Fool’s Day), fans assumed it to be a prank.

The tweet reads: “BREAKING NEWS: You’re in for a real treat. @virendersehwag will take the field in Vivo @IPL once again, replacing @AaronFinch5 for the season opener. It’s deja vu all over again 😍#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #VIVOIPL”

“Sehwag will come out of retirement and will open the innings in the absence of Aaron Finch. The decision was taken at the team preparatory camp in Mohali after a long deliberation by captain Ravichandran Ashwin, coach Brad Hodge, director of cricket operations Virender Sehwag himself and the team management,” a KXIP release stated.

“The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, who showed fine form in the recent ice cricket matches in Switzerland by scoring 62 off 31 in the first match and 46 off 22 balls in the second, reached the decision after practising in the nets with some of the current Kings XI Punjab team players.”

"Sehwag has been working very hard in the nets looking forward to see him play again"

Australian stars Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell had made their unavailability for the opening game known to their respective franchises — Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils -- as soon as the fixtures were announced.

Finch will wed partner Amy Griffiths for April 7 with Maxwell serving as the best man.

“I saw the fixture this morning - there’s no chance I’ll be missing my wedding,” Finch had said back then. “That’d be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn’t it?”

But of course this wasn’t enough to convince all the fans. Here are some Twitter reactions:

