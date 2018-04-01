 IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag to return for Kings XI Punjab? Is this an April Fool’s Day prank? | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 01, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag to return for Kings XI Punjab? Is this an April Fool’s Day prank?

Kings XI Punjab on Sunday announced that Virender Sehwag will make a comeback in IPL 2018. However, fans are assuming it to be an April Fool’s Day prank.

cricket Updated: Apr 01, 2018 17:39 IST
Sarthak Bal
Kings XI Punjab announced on Sunday that retired cricketer Virender Sehwag will take the field in IPL 2018.
Kings XI Punjab announced on Sunday that retired cricketer Virender Sehwag will take the field in IPL 2018.(HT Photo)

Virender Sehwag is well known for his witty and light-hearted persona off the field. So when Indian Premier League outfit Kings XI Punjab decided to share the news of the Indian batting great’s return to IPL on April 1 (April Fool’s Day), fans assumed it to be a prank.

The tweet reads: “BREAKING NEWS: You’re in for a real treat. @virendersehwag will take the field in Vivo @IPL once again, replacing @AaronFinch5 for the season opener. It’s deja vu all over again 😍#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #VIVOIPL”

READ | IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals hire experts, beef up team security

“Sehwag will come out of retirement and will open the innings in the absence of Aaron Finch. The decision was taken at the team preparatory camp in Mohali after a long deliberation by captain Ravichandran Ashwin, coach Brad Hodge, director of cricket operations Virender Sehwag himself and the team management,” a KXIP release stated.

“The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, who showed fine form in the recent ice cricket matches in Switzerland by scoring 62 off 31 in the first match and 46 off 22 balls in the second, reached the decision after practising in the nets with some of the current Kings XI Punjab team players.”

READ | IPL 2018: Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane ready for Delhi Daredevils step up

Yuvraj Singh too confirmed the news with a tweet: “Yes @virendersehwag has been working very hard in the nets looking forward to see him play again”

Australian stars Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell had made their unavailability for the opening game known to their respective franchises — Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils -- as soon as the fixtures were announced.

Finch will wed partner Amy Griffiths for April 7 with Maxwell serving as the best man.

“I saw the fixture this morning - there’s no chance I’ll be missing my wedding,” Finch had said back then. “That’d be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn’t it?”

READ | IPL 2018: BCCI to monitor workload of top 50 Indian players to avoid burnout

But of course this wasn’t enough to convince all the fans. Here are some Twitter reactions:

tags

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you