IPL 2019: ‘Aa raha hun Cheeku bhaiya’ – Jasprit Bumrah sends early warning to Virat Kohli

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and teams are gearing up for yet another blockbuster season of T20 cricket. International teammates will become foes as they will line up for their respective franchises and that is what the official broadcasters are trying to cash in for the forthcoming season.

In this latest IPL promo, Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah is seen sending a friendly warning to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the tournament.

Bumrah — who is the world’s number 1 ODI bowler — says in the promo that he won’t become the best in the world till he gets the better of the best batsman in the world. Bumrah refers to Kohli as Cheeku bhaiya in the video which is the Indian skipper’s nickname.

“World ka best bowler? Nahi yaar. Abhi toh world ke best batsman ke dande udana baaki he (World’s best bowler? Not yet. I still have to make a mess of the wickets of world’s best batsman),” Bumrah is heard as saying in the official broadcaster’s promo.

“Aa raha hu Cheeku bhaiya, aur iss baar aap meri team mein bhi nahin rahenge (I am coming for you and this time we won’t even be teammates).”

Steps to become the world's best bowler:



1. Game dikhao



2. Bowl @imVkohli out



💥💥 have been fired by @Jaspritbumrah93! Watch the two stars face off in the VIVO @IPL, March 23 onwards on Star Sports. #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/c3tOm19Sel — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2019

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the schedule of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be released in parts.

The Indian board has got clearance for 17 matches (March 23-April 5) with the eight centres getting two matches each and the Capital getting to host three games in the first segment of the 12th edition of the cash-rich league.

All teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with DC and RCB playing 5 matches. Every team will play a minimum of 2 home and 2 away matches with DC playing 3 home matches, while RCB will play 3 away matches.

The IPL is set to get underway on March 23 and the final will be played in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings won the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 15:11 IST