IPL 2019 auction: One player that can be perfect fit for every team

The eleventh edition of the Indian premier League springs into action in March next year but before the action picks up on the field the squads for each of the IPL franchises needs to be picked.

Every side will have a purse and they will be looking to make the most of it when it comes to the auction on Tuesday, December 18.

Here is a list of a player that would fit each franchise like a glove ahead of the auction in Jaipur.

Chennai Super Kings - Sam Curran

Indian cricket fans were forced to sit up and take note of a young Sam Curran during the England tour. The young Surrey man was the difference between the two sides and he was rightly named man of the series from England. He showed admirable panache and ability to counter-attack in pressure scenarios.

Also, he is very handy with the ball and can get the new ball to swirl around and the franchises have always banked heavily on good all-rounders.

Kings XI Punjab - Brendon McCullum

One of the most destructive batsman the world has ever seen, he will be ideal for the Punjab side wherever they chose to bat him. With Chris Gayle and KL Rahul established a role at number three will be good for him to shepherd an inexperienced line up.

Delhi Capitals - Shimron Hetmyer

Windies’ Shimron Hetmyer could strengthen Royal Challenger Bangalore’s middle order. The 21-year-old, who made his T20 debut in 2016, has scored 498 runs in 18 matches at an average of 31.12.

The West Indian showed his class during the ODI series against India when he recorded scores of 106 and 94 in the first two matches of the series.

Mumbai Indians - Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai have released Mustafizur Rahman from the roster and he isn’t available to be bought back. Jaydev Unadkat can come in and fill the void and being an Indian the overseas quota for the 2017 champions will remain intact.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the most expensive Indian in the last auction, failed to live up to the expectation when he bowled at an economy of 9.65 in the season for the Rajasthan Royals.

However, in 2017, Unadkat took 24 wickets in 12 matches and recorded an economy rate of 7.02. The fast bowler can certainly replicate this performance in the upcoming seasons.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Manan Vohra

With Shikhar Dhawan leaving an opening batsman would be required by the 2016 winners. Manan Vohra has performed well throughout his IPL career and his experience will come in really handy for whoever plumps for him.

Rajasthan Royals - Mohammed Shami

It’s been a couple of difficult years for Shami with injury and thet is why Delhi have released him. However, he has been India’s best bowler in Tests in 2018 and with Unadkat released Mohammed Shami will be a perfect replacement for the winners of the first editions.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Morne Morkel

Kolkata rely on spinners but pacers are also required to keep runs in check in good batting conditions. Kolkata have a couple of good young pacers but need an experienced head to guide them. Morne Morkel has played cricket for a long time and in all conditions. He would be a perfect fit or the Shahrukh Khan owned side

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Carlos Brathwaite

Remember the World T20 2016 final? West Indies needed 19 runs to win off 6 balls. Carlos Brathwaite had only one thing in mind - to go for a maximum every ball. And that’s exactly what happened. The right-handed batsman smashed Ben Stokes for four sixes to finish the match.

This is the kind of finisher the Royal Challengers Bangalore need. They have the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers at the top, but they are in desperate need of a hard-hitter at the number six or seven position. The Windies T20 captain can play cameos at the toe end of the innings and also chip in with a few overs.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 09:47 IST