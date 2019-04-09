IPL 2019: Chris Gayle does bhangra to invoke spirit of Punjab - Watch

Christopher Henry Gayle is an entertainer and the ‘Universe Boss’ comes alive during the Indian Premier League every year. Whether on the pitch or off it, Gayle is a showman and his presence in any team adds colour and frolick to the environment.

On Monday, as the Kings XI Punjab team arrived at the PCA stadium in Mohali for their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they were greeted by a bunch of musicians playing the dhol. Gayle, who was coming out of the bus, broke into an impromptu jig ‘bhangra style’.

Gayle made a good start to the season for KXIP with knocks of 79, 20 and 40 but has failed to make an impact in the last two matches. He forms a great opening stand with KL Rahul, who has slowly hit form after a poor start to the season.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 16:35 IST