IPL 2019, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a challenging total in their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with some improbable late hitting by Andre Russell and Shubman Gill. They then showed how to put up an imposing total by setting up a mountainous 219-run target against Kings XI Punjab to register a second successive win.

The Kolkata outfit have shown themselves to be a formidable side and strong early contenders for a third Indian Premier League (IPL) title this season.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have followed a familiar script. They registered an impressive win over Mumbai Indians with the help of some lusty hitting by Rishabh Pant before suffering a tame defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their next game.

If form is any indication, KKR will fancy their chances of a third successive win this campaign when they take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Also read: DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals Predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

Here’s how you can follow the Delhi Capitals versus Kolkata Knight Riders clash:

Where is the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kokata Knight Riders being played?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kokata Knight Riders will be played in Delhi.

What time does the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kokata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kokata Knight Riders will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 12:47 IST