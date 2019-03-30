IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals Predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Delhi Capitals got off to a great start in IPL 2019 with a 37-run win over the Mumbai Indians, but then they stumbled in their next game against Chennai Super Kings. The Delhi batsmen managed a relatively low total of 147/6, which was easily chased down by the defending champions. DC captain Shreyas Iyer will hope for a better batting effort in their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Saturday.

Here’s a look at Delhi Capitals’ predicted XI for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw hasn’t played to his potential in this IPL so far. The opening batsman, who has carved a name for himself in the first-class arena, has managed scores of 7 and 24 in this tournament. He will be hoping for a big score in his next match against KKR.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has shown good form in this IPL. The Delhi batsman has scored 43 and 51 in his first two matches. However, Dhawan will certainly look to bat at a quicker strike-rate in his next match since he managed a low strike-rate of 108.51 in the match against CSK.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been getting off to starts in this IPL, but hasn’t been able to convert them into big scores. The captain will hope to lead from the front in the remaining matches of IPL 2019.

Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals won their first match against Mumbai Indians only because of a blistering half-century by Rishabh Pant. The Delhi batting-order revolves around this wicketkeeper-batsman.

Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram played a good knock of 47 runs in the match against Mumbai, but tapered off in his next match against CSK. Ingram would hope for consistency in the upcoming matches in the tournament.

Chris Morris

Chris Morris may replace Keemo Paul in the eleven for the match against KKR. The all-rounder missed the first two matches due to the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Morris is a vital part of the Delhi team since he contributes with bat and ball.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel was taken for a lot of runs in the match against Mumbai Indians, but he came back strongly in the match against CSK with figures of 0/16 in his four overs. Axar would certainly hope for some wickets in his next match.

Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia hasn’t bowled to his full potential in this IPL. The leg-spinner will be hoping for a longer spell and more wickets in the upcoming matches of the competition. Tewatia has an average of 25.29 in T20 cricket.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is Delhi’s main strike bowler. The South African pacer has been bowling brilliantly and the Delhi team management will hope that he continues his form in the rest of the tournament.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has been bowling in fantastic rhythm in the IPL so far. The fast bowler has continued his form from the Test cricket season for India. He has picked up three wickets in two matches this season.

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra kept Delhi in the game against Chennai Super Kings with the wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina. The leg-spinner bowled brilliantly to return with figures of 2/35 in his first IPL 2019 match.

