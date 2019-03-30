IPL 2019, SRH vs RR statistical highlights: Sanju Samson, Rashid Khan set records

Sanju Samson’s second IPL ton was overshadowed by David Warner’s blistering fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets to register their first win in the ongoing edition of the tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

Samson’s first century of the ongoing IPL went in vain, as chasing a mammoth 199-run target, Warner set up the platform for Sunrisers with a breezy 69 off 37 balls and together with Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) added a century stand for the opening wicket to spoil Rajasthan’s day.

Sunrisers needed the quick start if they fancy their chances of eclipsing Rajasthan’s imposing 198 for two and Warner and Bairstow just provided that to give the impetus for the rest of the batsmen to follow as the hosts chased down the target in 19 overs.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals:

- Rashid Khan set the record for dismissing Jos Buttler for the most times in the IPL. The leg-spinner has taken Buttler’s wicket three times in the cash-rich league.

- Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson set the record for the second best second wicket stand for the Rajasthan Royals. The duo strung a partnership of 119 runs against the Sunrisers.

- Sanju Samson became the fourth Indian to score multiple centuries in the IPL after Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay and Virender Sehwag. While Kohli has scored four hundreds, Vijay, Sehwag and Samson have notched two centuries each.

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar equalled his most expensive spell in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals. The fast bowler, who returned with figures of 2/55 against RCB in 2016, conceded the same amount of runs for no wicket in this match.

- The Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their highest successful chase in the IPL against the Rajasthan Royals. SRH chased down a target of 198/2 in 19 overs. SRH’s previous best chase was a total of 188 against Delhi in 2018.

