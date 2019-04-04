IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI - Williamson returns if fit

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a narrow loss in their first outing against Kolkata Knight Riders but have bounced back since with victories over Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team has a great opening pair in David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, who have been firing on all cylinders, and are also blessed with one of the finest bowling attacks in the league.

They will have their task cut out against Delhi Capitals, who have also made a decent start to the league. Although a collapse against Kings XI Punjab meant Delhi lost out in their last assignment but Ponting’s wards will keen to get back to winning ways. Here is what we think should be the playing XI of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the match.

1) David Warner

The Australian has made a stunning comeback to the league with two half-centuries and a ton in the three innings he has played so far. Warner returns to the Kotla, which was once his homeground, and DC need to have plans in place for the southpaw.

2) Jonny Bairstow

The wicket-keeper batsman has also been on fire, slamming a 56-ball 114 in the last match and also making meaty contributions in the first two matches of the season.

3) Kane Williamson

Although there is no concrete news to prove Williamson will be back for this one but if he is fit, the captain will come right back into the playing XI.

4) Vijay Shankar

His repertoire as a batting all-rounder has gone up significantly and he will a key member for the team in this clash too.

5) Yusuf Pathan

Kept a steady head to take Sunrisers home against the Rajasthan Royals. Pathan’s experience down the order is crucial for the team.

6) Manish Pandey

His reputation has taken a beating and Pandey comes way down the order to make any major impact. Needs to get going soon to come back up the order.

7) Deepak Hooda

His role in the team is well defined as a finisher, only if the top order allows that.

8) Rashid Khan

The man for all seasons from Afghanistan. Need we say more!

9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It has been great to see Bhuvneshwar marshal the troops in Williamson’s absence.

10) Siddarth Kaul

The death overs specialist hasn’t had a great season so far and will be looking to make amends.

11) Sandeep Sharma

Will continue to share the new ball duties with Bhuvi.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:59 IST