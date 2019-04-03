IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Top 5 Player Battles to watch out for in match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss against Kings XI Punjab when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2019 match in New Delhi on Thursday.

A dramatic lower-order collapse against Kings XI Punjab exposed Delhi’s batting frailties and Shreyas Iyer would look to plug those holes to stand a chance of taming Sunrisers, who have been on a roll with back-to-back wins.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow continued their dominance up the order with 110-run and 185-run partnerships against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.Warner (100 not out) and Bairstow (114) blasted a century each during Sunrisers massive 118-run win over RCB in the last game.

Here’s a look at the op 5 Player Battles to watch out for in match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad -

Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Dhawan has started the IPL well for Delhi Capitals with three 30+ scores already under his belt and at the top of the innings, he has looked quite comfortable against the new ball. However, facing a bowler like Bhuvneshwar can be a whole different challenge and if the pitch is even a bit helpful, he can turn out to be a huge asset for the Sunrisers. When it comes to head-to-head, Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Dhawan once with the batsman scoring 19 off 14.

Rishabh Pant vs Rashid Khan

Pant came under a lot of criticism after his dismissal started the collapse for Delhi Capitals in their match against Kings XI Punjab. The youngster has had a number of starts but most critics believe that he needs to preserve his wicket and finish the matches for his side. However, he will be up against the top T20 bowler in the world - Rashid Khan. Rashid has not taken a lot of wickets this year but his economy rate has been quite impeccable.

David Warner vs Chris Morris

David Warner has made a great return to the side -- scoring two 50s and an unbeaten century in three matches -- and along with Jonny Bairstow, he has been a force to be reckoned with at the top of the batting order. As a result, it will be extremely important for Capitals all-rounder Chris Morris to dismiss him as early as possible. Morris has dismissed him once before in the IPL and in the 22 balls Warner has faced, the Aussie has scored 23 runs.

Jonny Bairstow vs Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane has been the find of the season for Delhi Capitals as he has the rare quality of bowling with the new ball within the powerplay overs. However, he will be facing one of his biggest challenges till now when he takes on the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Warner has enjoyed a brilliant run of form and Bairstow is not far behind as he slammed his maiden IPL century against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prithvi Shaw vs Siddarth Kaul

Prithvi Shaw has been a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals at the top of the innings this year and along with Shikhar Dhawan, he has provided them with a number of good starts. He was the star for his team along with Kagiso Rabada in the thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders and the onus will once again be on his young shoulders to play a big knock. On the other hand, Kaul has established himself as a consistent bowler in the star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad and he will be looking to dismiss Shaw as early as possible.

