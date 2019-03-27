IPL 2019: I was under Kohli and de Villiers’s shadow at RCB, at KXIP I am No.1: KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who has been prolific for Kings XI Punjab ever since he was snapped up by the franchise last season has revealed that being the number 1 batsman in the side has helped him express himself better.

“At RCB I was under the shadow of Virat and AB de Villiers and here I am No.1 and that has helped,” Rahul told India Today. “2018 was magical for me as far as IPL is concerned. With a really good and balanced team, this year also should be good. At RCB I was under the shadow of Virat and AB de Villiers and here I am the number one and that has helped.

He has combined brilliantly with Chris Gayle at the top of the order and says that he keeps speaking with the Jamaican.

ALSO READ: Chris Gayle’s record at Eden Gardens a cause of concern for KKR ahead of KXIP clash

“Chris Gayle is just an incredible entertainer. I told him at 37 he has rediscovered form. He said he is nearing 40! At 40 he can play like this is unreal. I am going to be far more disciplined this IPL with the World Cup in mind,” he added.

With a bumper season in the IPL, Rahul could well seal his spot in the World Cup squad and this is certainly playing on his mind.

“I am going to be far more disciplined this IPL with the World Cup in mind,” Rahul added. “Selection is not in my hands but I will do all to give myself the best chance.”

After winning their first match against Rajasthan Royals, KXIP will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 18:29 IST