IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard gives update on Rohit Sharma’s injury after Mumbai Indians’ win

Kieron Pollard was named the stand-in skipper for the clash against Mumbai Indians. He was impressive in the field as he marshalled his bowlers quite well before a KL Rahul-special powered Kings XI Punjab to 197/4 in their 20 overs.

Mumbai were in a bit of strife when Pollard promoted himself to the number 4 spot and after sussing the track and conditions took it upon himself to win the game for his side. An innings of 83 runs off 31 balls, and Pollard single-handedly took the game within striking distance for Mumbai, before Alzarri Joseph stole a brace to complete the win.

ALSO READ: KL Rahul makes strong case for India World Cup call-up with maiden IPL ton

However, the big West Indian said after the match that despite this spectacular win, he would be more than happy to hand over the mantle of the side to Rohit Sharma once he is declared fit.

“Rohit is the captain of the team and it was only a precautionary measure for the team. He should be back in the next game. I would gladly give it back to him and field at the boundary, while also thinking of what to contribute to the team,” Pollard said after the match.

This comes as a big relief for Mumbai as well as the Indian team ahead of the World Cup. The Indian selectors will announce the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup on April 15.

Watch: Mumbai Indians beat KXIP by 3 wickets in thriller

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 09:31 IST