IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Having started their 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their next encounter on Wednesday.

Kings XI Punjab also began their campaign with a win but their victory over Rajasthan Royals was overshadowed by the histrionics of their captain Ravichandran Ashwin who dismissed the danger man Jos Buttler—as he threatened to take the game away from KXIP—in a controversial manner.

Buttler’s ‘Mankading’ has led to many fans and pundits questioning Ashwin’s regards for the ‘spirit of the game’.

KXIP will be eager to forget the sorry episode and get on with the game on Wednesday against two-time IPL champions and formidable opponents KKR.

Where is the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played?

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will be played in Kolkata.

What time does the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab begin?

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL?

The IPL will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL?

The IPL live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 10:00 IST