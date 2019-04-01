IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Kings XI Punjab’s predicted XI against Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab will look to continue their fine form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Delhi Capitals at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

KXIP have won two of their opening three matches and so have Delhi. Both teams are coming into this match on the back of respective victories against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their last game against Mumbai, Punjab came up with an all-round performance to beat the three-time champions and they will look for more of the same against Delhi.

Openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle will be the first name on the team sheet considering the kind of form they are in currently. While Gayle won them their opener against Rajasthan and has looked solid since, Rahul returned to form in their last game and his unbeaten half-century took them over the line.

Mayank Agarwal has been phenomenal as well and his healthy strike rate has been the key for KXIP after the star provided by the openers. David Miller too has been among the runs and is almost certain of retaining his place in the side.

Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh have looked good in patches and are likely to make it into the KXIP playing XI once more.

Hardus Viljoen has provided crucial breakthroughs to KXIP since making his debut while Murugan Ashwin showed in the last game that he remains a better option than Rs 8.4 Cr youngster Varun Chakravarthy.

Mohammed Shami and Andrew Tye have been expensive but they remain the only two big-ticker fast-bowlers for KXIP.

KXIP’s predicted XI:

Lokesh Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:06 IST