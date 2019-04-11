IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP - Turning Point: Kieron Pollard smashes 83 runs off 31 balls

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Wednesday seemed done and dusted when the home side needed 133 runs from 60 balls to win. The blue brigade had two new batsmen at the crease – Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard. The situation got worse for Mumbai when they lost Kishan through a run out in the 12th over and the Pandya brothers in the 16th over. However, Pollard was unfazed by the happenings at the other end. He kept smashing boundaries to keep Mumbai in the game. ((Full Scorecard))

The stand-in captain single-handedly turned the game in Mumbai’s favour in two defining overs. First he smashed Sam Curran for two sixes in the 17th over and then smacked 17 runs off the same bowler in the penultimate over of the match. When Mumbai needed 15 runs from six balls, Pollard almost sealed the deal with a six off Ankit Rajpoot’s bowling. Fortunately for the home team, Rajpoot had bowled a no ball and the equation reduced to 8 runs from six balls. Pollard smashed the next delivery for a boundary and took his team closer to victory. However, when he looked to finish the match with another big hit, he was caught by David Miller at deep mid-wicket in the second ball of the last over. Pollard played an amazing innings of 83 runs from 31 balls.

The Kings XI Punjab had a chance to steal a win, but Alzarri Joseph and Rahul Chahar held their nerve and managed to score four runs from the last four balls of the match. The Mumbai Indians won the match by three wickets.

“I would like to thank God. Need to thank him for giving strength to me for doing the things that I do. Also love to thank my wife, it’s her birthday today and I want to dedicate this to her. I went up the order because I enjoy batting at Wankhede. Plan was to attack Ashwin as spin wasn’t doing great. Unfortunately it didn’t happen but it was about staying calm. Was a difficult pitch to bowl on and good to bat on, so we did well with the ball after the start they got,” said Pollard at the presentation.

Earlier, KL Rahul scored 100 runs off 64 balls to help Kings XI Punjab post a daunting total of 197/4.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 01:22 IST