IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals may look for injured Steve Smith’s replacement - Report

The Rajasthan Royals may look for a replacement for the injured Steve Smith for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, according to Mumbai Mirror. Smith, who missed the last IPL because he was banned for his involvement in the ball-tampering, sustained an elbow injury during the Bangladesh Premier League.

Smith was forced to drop out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament after playing only two matches due to the injury and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right elbow.

Following the surgery the 29-year-old right-hander is expected to spend six weeks in a brace and then undergo extensive rehabilitation.

Since, Steve Smith is not expected to be back in action until April 15, the former Australian captain will surely miss a large part of the IPL.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said on Saturday that Smith’s return to playing will be made clearer once the brace is removed. The injury is a major blow to Smith, whose 12-month ban ends on March 28.

It is also expected to affect his chances of being picked in the national side for the World Cup as well as the Ashes series in England later this year.

Test skipper Tim Paine this month urged Australia’s public to give Smith and his deputy David Warner, who is also banned, a second chance, saying he hoped “they’re welcomed back” into the national team, where their absence has left a big void.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 14:50 IST