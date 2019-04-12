IPL 2019: RCB slump should not impact Virat Kohli’s performance at ICC World Cup, believes Sunil Gavaskar

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, this season has become a nightmare, for captain Virat Kohli, nothing seems to be working out. Six defeats in six games and RCB are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Kohli, who prides himself on being competitive and winning games, conceded after the loss in the last game that he was out of reasons and excuses for his team’s performances. However, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the results in the ongoing season will have no bearing on the way Kohli performs and leads the side for the World Cup.

“The hallmark of a great player is someone who can focus on the next delivery and Virat is one of them. I don’t think the RCB performance will affect him. When you are playing for India, it is altogether different excitement and energy. So I think the extra week of break he will get if his team does not make it to the playoffs, he will use to refresh himself for the World Cup,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Also, there have been few voices which want the skipper to take a break from few IPL games to remain fresh and sharp for the World Cup, but Gavaskar believes that the decision to rest should be left to Kohli.

“Yes, his franchise will want him to play all the games. So he will have a break if they don’t make it to playoffs. Even if his team has a great run and his team qualifies for the playoffs, no one can question his fitness standards. So he will be fine,” he further added.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:58 IST