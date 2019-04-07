IPL 2019, RCB vs DC Statistical highlights: Virat Kohli & Co equal unwanted record

Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a brilliant half-century as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in a lopsided Indian Premier League (IPL) tie on Sunday.

RCB have now lost all their six matches in this year’s IPL, as they remained at the foot of the points table, while Delhi bounced back after losing their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing a modest 150 for victory, Delhi always had the measure of the game and eventually won with seven balls to spare.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada (4/21) accounted for four RCB batsmen to lead Delhi’s bowling attack, which also comprised Chris Morris (2/28), Axar Patel (1/22) and Sandeep Lamichhane (1/46).

Here’s the IPL 2019, RCB vs DC Statistical highlights -

This was the seventh consecutive defeat for RCB in IPL since 19th May 2018

Consecutive IPL defeats for RCB

7* - 19 May 2018 to 7 Apr 2019

6 - 23 Apr 2017 to 7 May 2017 ( this came in a single season)

6th defeat for RCB in a season, joint most by a team in IPL in a particular season

Most consecutive defeats in a season :

6 :Delhi Daredevils (2013)

6: Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019)

5 :Deccan Chargers (2012)

5 :Mumbai Indians (2014)

4 :Mumbai Indians (2008)

4 :Mumbai Indians (2015)

Axar Patel completed 100 T20 wickets by dismissing Marcus Stoinis.

Sandeep Lamichhane gets his 50th T20 wicket by dismissing Moeen Ali.

Three in an over for Rabada takes his tally of wickets to 4 in the innings

His bowling figures of 4/14 is the joint third best by a bowler vs RCB in IPL.

This is also his best bowling figures in IPL

Rabada’s 4/14 is the 3rd best bowling figure by a DC bowler in an innings in IPL

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a golden duck

7th time he has been dismissed for a duck

2nd time for a golden duck.

