IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Statistical Highlights: Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan set records

Kings XI Punjab began their IPL journey on a successful note as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

Chasing a target of 185, Rajasthan got off to a brisk start as openers Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler built a solid 78-run partnership, which saw Buttler bring up his half-century off 29 balls.

Even after off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled out Rahane for 27, Rajasthan carried on smoothly as Buttler along with Sanju Samson shrugged off the pressure with their 30-run stand.

Ashwin got a major breakthrough as he mankaded Buttler (69) in the 13th over. On replays, the batsman was clearly out of the crease and was given out. Once Buttler left the ground, Rajasthan lost eight wickets for 62 runs and finished their 20 overs at 170/9.

Earlier, Chris Gayle’s half-century helped Kings XI Punjab post a total of 184/4. Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from this match.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Ashwin Mankads Buttler - Watch

- Chris Gayle became the fastest to reach 4000 IPL runs in this match. The West Indian needed just six runs to reach the feat ahead of this clash. Gayle went past David Warner by achieving the feat in 112 innings. Warner had reached 4000 runs in 114 innings.

- The Kings XI Punjab recorded their lowest score in the first six overs in Jaipur. They managed just 32 runs in that period of the match.

- Gayle, who scored 79 runs off 47 balls, recorded his highest score against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The West Indian struck eight boundaries and four sixes in his innings.

- Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed 46 runs from 29 balls, recorded his highest score in the IPL. His previous best was 45* for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Mar 26, 2019 01:24 IST