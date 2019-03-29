IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: Ajinkya Rahane’s arch-nemesis revealed ahead of crunch clash against Hyderabad

Stinging from respective defeats in their opening encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to make amends when they take on each other in a blockbuster Indian Premier League clash (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

There will be multiple battles within the war as a galaxy of stars will take to the field in Hyderabad, however, the one particular match-up that will get the fans excited will be between the two India cricketers — Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rahane and Bhuvneshwar saw their teams end up on the losing side in their respective opening clashes and now, the will have to up their game if they want to avoid the prospect of losing two matches on the trot so early in the season.

Stats reveals that Rahane and Bhuvneshwar have come against each other a lot in the previous editions of the cash-rich league and unfortunately for RR skipper, things haven’t gone his way.

The right-arm pacer has caused problems for Rahane in the past and not just that he has kept things tidy against him but Bhuvneshwar has also managed to get rid of him on multiple occasions.

Rahane has faced 78 deliveries from Bhuvneshwar so far in IPL and he has managed to score just 71 runs at a sub-par strike-rate of 91.03. While Bhuvneshwar has also managed to dismiss him six times — the highest number of dismissal for Rahane against any current SRH bowler.

SRH houses some of the best bowlers in the shortest format in Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan but stats have confirmed that it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar against whom Ajinkya Rahane needs to be wary the most.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 17:23 IST