IPL 2019: SRH vs RR - Numbers explain why Royals should have a plan in place for Vijay Shankar

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back from respective defeats in their first encounters to put their campaign back on track. The hosts SRH have several top stars in their line-up and Rajasthan needs to plan well to get the better of them.

While the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson (if fit and available), Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be on top of the players to plan against for the Royals they need to wary of another player who has been slowly and gradually growing in stature in the Indian Premier League.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar had a good season with the bat at Delhi Daredevils last season and he could be a key figure in the SRH middle order. If we consider the batting average of batsmen in the IPL with a minimum of 15 innings played, he tops the chart with a whopping 58.83. This is a clear indication of the fact that Shankar has been consistent with the bat for a while now.

Not just this, he also gets his runs a quick pace and that is bound to help the team.

His unbeaten knock of 40 down the order against Kolkata Knight Riders helped SRH set a big target which would have been a winning one, had it not been for a late assault by Andre Russell. So clearly, the Royals need to prepare well for this all-rounder to ensure he doesn’t take the game away from them

