IPL 2019: Steve Smith and David Warner should be ready for league - Justin Langer

Even as Australia prepares to play India in a five-match ODI series, starting on Saturday in Hyderabad, all eyes are on the upcoming World Cup in England and coach Justin Langer made no bones about the fact that the team is keeping a close eye on former skipper Steve Smith and deputy David Warner. Smith and Warner were banned for their roles in last year’s Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, but are eligible for selection again on March 29.

Speaking on the sidelines of the media interaction ahead of the opening ODI, Langer said that he was hoping for the duo to be up and running for the upcoming 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“It’s about us winning games of cricket and then selections and positions usually look after themselves,” Langer said.

“From all accounts they should both be ready for the IPL, which is really positive.”

Smith has returned to the nets after elbow surgery. He went under the knife in January after being forced to drop out of the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament with a ligament problem. He has been in a brace since, but picked up a bat again and had a session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

“Great to have my first hit back. The elbow is feeling good,” Smith posted to his 1.4 million Instagram followers with a short video early Friday.

Warner also returned home from Bangladesh with an injured elbow, though less serious than Smith. He too had surgery and was also at the SCG on Thursday.

He crossed paths there with former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel, who has settled in Sydney with his wife.

Morkel was training at the ground ahead of a stint with English county side Surrey, and told the Cricket Australia website that having Smith and Warner back would be good for the game.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen Davey since South Africa,” Morkel said, referring to the Cape Town Test where the tampering scandal unfolded and Warner and Smith were sent home in disgrace.

“Obviously as a cricket supporter I’m rapt for him to get back on the field. It will be great to see him and Steve (Smith) play and it will be great for Australia as well.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 12:17 IST