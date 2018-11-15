IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad release Wriddhiman Saha, Carlos Brathwaite, retain former captain David Warner

Last season’s beaten finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained the services of former captain David Warner ahead of 2019 Indian Premier league season.

David Warner had to be taken out from the 10th edition of IPL after he was found guilty of being involved in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test against South Africa and subsequently banned from cricket for 12-months.

The franchise has released eight other players from their playing staff, they include India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Windies’ T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite. Also on the released list is England top-order batsman Alex Hales. Hales was a replacement for the suspended Warner.

17 players retained (+ 3 players via trade), and 9 players released ahead of the player auction for @IPL 2019.

Wriddhiman Saha has had a nightmare time with injuries, including suffering a broken thumb during IPL 2018, and he will make a comeback in Ranji Trophy next month. Brathwaite suffered with form during the last edition and has also struggled with the national team.

Some of the other players retained by the 2016 winners include, Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson, Basil Thampi, Siddharth Kaul and Yusuf Pathan.

Earlier the franchise had traded former captain Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils and had got in Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar and Shahbaz Nadeem from the team based out of the capital.

