IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav plays no-look darts, hits bullseye; Twitter decides whether it’s real or fake - Watch

Mumbai Indians’ batsman Suryakumar Yadav hit bullseye while playing no-look darts in his very first attempt. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, Suryakumar throws a dart without looking at the bullseye and hits the mark. However, the franchise posted a question to the fans, asking whether Suryakumar actually pulled it off or not. While some fans believed that Suryakumar hit the bullseye, few other fans didn’t believe what was shown in the video.

Revenge will be on their mind when Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab, the hosts looking to stretch their winning run in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI, but home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to favour MI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: ‘Kaun itne chakkey maarta hai?’ – MS Dhoni recounts Andre Russell’s 2018 heroics against CSK

MI enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over holders Chennai Super Kings and last edition’s finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Significantly both these victories came mostly because of MI’s all-round bowling strength as the bowlers defended totals successfully.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 18:40 IST