IPL 2019: ‘Kaun itne chakkey maarta hai?’ – MS Dhoni recounts Andre Russell’s 2018 heroics against CSK

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will come up against in-form Andre Russell when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The last time when Russell turned up at the Chepauk, he took apart the CSK bowling attack en route to a stunning 36-ball 88 which included 11 humongous sixes. Despite Russell’s innings, Chennai won the match by 5 wickets and one balls to spare.

Ahead of the clash between two teams in the ongoing edition of the tournament, Dhoni was seen recollecting that particular innings from Russell, in a video uploaded by CSK on social media.

In the video, Dhoni is heard saying: “Do I have to go through the full nightmare again? Mujhe phr se Russell ki wo innings yaad karni padegy (I will have to remind myself of that innings from Russell). “

“We get nine fielders and then there is the bowler and a keeper. Rest of the fielders are outside the circle. Nobody is allowed outside the ground. Wo kaun aisa banda hai jo itne chhakke maarta hai? (Which batsman hits so many sixes?).”.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK, which beat Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday rather convincingly, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik’s KKR.

The Knight Riders are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. With two teams having an array of top-notch spinners, the onus would be on the batsmen to counter them, given the nature of the pitch at MA Chidambaram stadium.

All eyes will be on the batting line-ups and how they go about neutralising the spin threat. How the Super Kings handle the in-form Russell threat will be watched with keen interest.

