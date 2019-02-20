IPL 2019: This rivalry has a separate fan base - Mumbai Indians name their biggest rival in IPL

After intense speculations and deliberations, the BCCI and CoA on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the IPL. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the season, but all eyes will be on the clash on April 3 - between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Both Mumbai and Chennai have won the title thrice and more often than not, this clash is an evenly matched contest. The sentiments were best described by Mumbai Indians on Twitter as they wrote its a rivalry that has a separate fan base in the IPL.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this 2 weeks period across the 8 home venues of the respective franchises. All teams will play a minimum of 4 matches with DC and RCB playing 5 matches. Every team will play a minimum of 2 home and 2 away matches with DC playing 3 home matches, while RCB will play 3 away matches.

The IPL is set to get underway on March 23 and the final will be played in Chennai as the Chennai Super Kings won the 11th edition of the cash-rich league. Interestingly, this will be the first time that the league will be played without a chairman as the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) disbanded all committees and sub-committees after the registration of the new constitution.

