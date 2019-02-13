IPL 2019: Top 5 uncapped Indian cricketers to watch out for

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a great platform for uncapped Indian cricketers to showcase their talent and it can also increase their chances of playing for the national team. In the past, we have seen talents like Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal use the tournament to find their place in the Indian cricket team and IPL 2019 will once again provide an opportunity for the uncapped cricketers.

Ahead of IPL 2019, a look at the top 5 uncapped Indian cricketers to watch out for -

Varun Chakravarthy (Kings XI Punjab)

The mystery spinner was bought for 8.4 crore by Kings XI Punjab and the huge amount has made him a topic of intrigue among cricket fans ahead of the tournament. The 27-year-old helped Siechem Madurai Panthers win the Tamil Nadu Premier this year. Chakravarthy picked up nine wickets in 10 matches at an average of 20.88. He returned with excellent figures of 2/9 in the final against Dindigul Dragons.

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals)

The Karnataka all-rounder was one of the standout performers for Rajasthan Royals last season with quickfire knocks and 11 wickets from 15 matches. He continued his brilliant run of form in the domestic season and with 34 wickets to his name, he impressed everyone with his Ranji Trophy performance.

Shivam Dube (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The young all-rounder has been a consistent performer for Mumbai on the Indian domestic circuit over the last couple of seasons and with RCB paying an impressive Rs 5 crore for him in this year’s auctions, the 25-year-old will surely be looking to establish himself as a mainstay in the team.

Prabhsimran Singh (Kings XI Punjab)

The 17-year-old was picked by KXIP for Rs 4.8 crore and he proved his mettle straight away as he played a brilliant knock in the U-19 Asia Cup final. Earlier this year, Prabhsimran smashed his way to 298 off just 301 balls against Amritsar in the semi-final of the Punjab U-23 Inter-District Cricket Tournament.

Mumbai Indians player Mayank Markande celebrates after Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wicket. (AP)

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians)

With 15 wickets in the previous season, the Punjab spinner impressed everyone with his bowling and this season, he will surely be looking to continue his brilliant run in the competition. The 21-year-old did not have a good outing in the Ranji Trophy but it was be unwise to discount him as a threat.

