IPL 2019: Top five seasoned fast-bowlers set to take the tournament by storm

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and it is set to be a thrilling ride once again. Some of the best fast-bowlers have signed up with the respective eight franchises and they will once again look to play a big role in the fates of the teams.

From spearheading the attack to keeping the scoring down in the death overs, the pacers will have their work cut out against some of the best batsmen in the world. Let’s take a look a five fast-bowlers who are ready to take the tournament by storm.

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) – Retained

Mumbai Indians have a plethora of talent to choose from when it comes to the bowling department but all eyes will once again be on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Often regarded as one of the pacer in the world, if not the best, Bumrah has been instrumental in Mumbai eye-catching success in the last few years. Bumrah has 63 wickets in 67 IPL matches and will look to increase that tally this time around.

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) – Retained

On his day, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has the guile and speed to trouble any batsman in the world and his international record attests that fact. However, his IPL stats doesn’t say much as he has played just six matches so far, picking up six wickets. The right-arm pacer will look to change that in the forthcoming season as he is all but set to lead Delhi’s bowling attack.

Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders) – Rs 1.60 Cr

New Zealand star made his name in the IPL by scalping 2/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore while turning our for Rising Pune Supergiant. He went unsold last season but was one of the costliest buys of the upcoming season. Ferguson has been one of the stars for the Kiwis in the shortest format recently and will look to bring that form over to KKR now.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunriseres Hyderabad) – Retained

India fast-bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most prolific wicket-takers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last few years. With 120 scalps to his name, Bhuvi is also the sixth highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Recently, the right-arm fast-bowler performed well in Australia and New Zealand and will look for similar performances in the familiar conditions of India.

Umesh Yadav (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – Retained

India fast-bowler Umesh Yadav was a revelation for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season where he scalped 20 wickets in 13 innings. Umesh also showed his bowling prowess in India’s domestic circuit recently where he fired Vidarbha to their second title in as many seasons. The right-arm pacer is not sure of a place in India’s World Cup squad and a few big performances for RCB could chance that.

