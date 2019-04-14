IPL 2019: Virat Kohli reveals influence of Anushka Sharma in his life; Speaks about equation with AB de Villiers

Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli combined and this time they found support from other players as Royal Challengers Bangalore finally got off the mark in this year’s IPL. With a win against the Kings XI Punjab, RCB got their first win of the season.

“We have been able to have so many partnerships together because we play alike and understand each other. And we run very hard between the wickets. It is always special to bat with you and the game awareness which we both have without even saying stuff to each other works beautifully,” Kohli said in a video posted on the IPL website.

ALSO READ: IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

He also said that they bring a lot of intensity on to the field which ruffles the oppositions and it worked out perfectly for the side on the day.

Speaking about the influence of his wife on his approach to the game, Kohli said that this was the best thing to have happened to him.

“Well, for more than a year now, the best thing to have happened to me is getting married. It’s literally changed my whole world, I have the most beautiful wife, the most beautiful person, that has been the strongest factor in my life,” Kohli said.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab

“Earlier I was too intense in life, she keeps me motivated, we spend quality time together, get away from the game. I think I could not have been more lucky for having someone who understands my mindset. So, I look forward to spending time with her and that’s how I switch off,” he further added.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 14:06 IST