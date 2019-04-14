IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK at Eden Gardens, Highlights: As it happened

As it happened Another match, another hole, and another player pops up to take CSK over the line. Jadeja walked in, smoked 28 and made this chase easy. Raina dropped anchor at the other end and shepherded the chase while Faf, Jadhav and Jadeja played cameos as CSK notch up their 7th win. The juggernaut rolls on!((Full Scorecard))

Follow KKR vs CSK highlights below -

19:41 hrs IST CSK win Another match, another hole, and another player pops up to take CSK over the line. Jadeja walked in, smoked 28 and made this chase easy. Raina dropped anchor at the other end and shepherded the chase while Faf, Jadhav and Jadeja played cameos as CSK notch up their 7th win. The juggernaut rolls on!





19:27 hrs IST 50 for Raina CSK’s run machine continues to rumble on. 50 for him, he holds the key if CSK are to win this contest heretoday. Jadeja has to give him support and he started well with a couple of crisp strokes





19:21 hrs IST Dhoni dismissed The ball was on off stump, Dhoni lunged forward in order to turn it away, the spin defeats him and the ball cannons into the front pad. Umpire gives it out, Dhoni refers it, but three reds and CSK have lost their skipper





19:08 hrs IST Dhoni, Raina counter-attack We go into the timeout, the game is evenly poised. Both Raina and Dhoni have decided to go after the spinners and this required rate has now come within reach. KKR need to separate the duo as quickly as possible. Plans, plans, more plans!





18:54 hrs IST Jadhav dismissed Wow, he is in some mood, he has gone after the spinners and is now motoring along. And then Chawla comes along and traps him in front, lovely ball, plumb in front!





18:46 hrs IST Chawla strikes The ball was floated up, it was in the slot, Rayudu wanted to smack it over covers, does not get the elevation and finds Uthappa at short extra cover. Chawla strikes immediately after the break, and KKR are controlling things rather well here





18:21 hrs IST Raina looking good The left-hander has warded off the fast bowlers and is looking good against the spinners. He has to bat deep into this innings and anchor the chase while Rayudu finds his feet at the other end. KKR are applying some pressure here, the asking rate is climbing all the time





18:26 hrs IST Faf bowled Length ball, Faf wants to slog sweep it, the ball pitches, spins back in and beats his swipe and knocks the stumps out. Big wicket for KKR, Karthik made the move and he got the result!





18:24 hrs IST Runs flowing Raina has come out, survived a close LBW shout and is not cruising along. CSK are galloping along at the moment. Karthik introduces Narine, he needs wicket to control proceedings





18:14 hrs IST Gurney strikes Lovely bowling, Harry Gurney strikes. He comes from around the wicket, angles the ball in, Watson is on the backfoot, the ball hits his pads and he is dead in front, KKR have their wicket, they needed this after the last over. Watson’s bleak season continues





18:11 hrs IST Faf is up and running A pull towards mif-wicket, followed by another swipe, and then two ramps over short fine leg, du Plessis has started off like a train and Andre Russell has hobbled and conceded 16 runs there, CSK are galloping along in the powerplay overs. Spin coming soon?





17:59 hrs IST Chase is on Out walk Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis and Watson has pumped Prasidh Krishna back down the ground to get innings rolling. This pitch might assist his style. And now Faf clips a length ball towards square leg for another boundary. CSK are up and rolling!





17:42 hrs IST CSK on top Brilliant from CSK in the middle phase and at the death, they have restricted KKR to 161/8. Chris Lynn was brilliant, but so was Imran Tahir. The leggie picked up four wickets and accounted for Lynn and Russell in one over to break the back of KKR innings. Also, Chahar and Shardul were consistent in the death overs and KKR could only manage 161. They had the platform to cross 180 at one stage, will this be enough?





17:26 hrs IST Karthik departs Fullish ball from Shardul, Karthik wants to smack it over mid-wicket, slices it and it is that man, Faf du Plessis who settles down under the high ball and then swallows the catch! KKR have melted away, this has been some phase for Chennai Super Kings





17:23 hrs IST Tahir completes his spell Excellent spell by the leggie, 4 overs, 4 wickets, including the wickets of Andre Russell and Chris Lynn. Tahir has brought CSK back in this contest and it is a job well done by the South African





17:14 hrs IST Russell departs What an over, Russell walks in, 4 followed by a 6, Tahir bowls a flat ball, Russell sweeps, drags it across, Dhruv Shorey runs forward, and takes a smart low catch. Tahir is all over Eden, CSK are right on top!





17:10 hrs IST Lynn departs Flat ball, angled in, Lynn slog sweeps, nails it but finds the fielder perfectly at deep square leg. Lynn has to go after bulldozing CSK. Tahir has picked his 3rd wicket, Eden erupts as Russell marches in!





17:04 hrs IST Spin controlling things for CSK After a rapid start. the spinners are controlling things in the middle overs. Chris Lynn, has read the conditions now, and will now hold the key. He has biffed Jadeja for three consecutive sixes as we write this





16:52 hrs IST Uthappa goes What was that, another tossed up ball, Uthappa wants to launch it over the top, gets the top edge and the action shifts to Faf, who sprints in from long off, dives full stretch and takes an absolute stunner. CSK are now right on top, KKR are losing their way





16:49 hrs IST Tahir in, Rana out Tossed up ball, it was in the slot, Rana wanted to smack it over the top, does not time it too well and Faf du Plessis is stationed there and takes the catch at long on with ease. CSK are now controlling the game and their spinners are getting the job done





16:42 hrs IST 50 for Lynn It has been a breezy innings from Chris Lynn, and now a 50 has been raised. KKR are motoring along at a fair clip, CSK have employed spinners to control proceedings but a platform has been set for a big score on a pitch which is looking really true





16:34 hrs IST Lynn thunders along He is in some mood today, races down the track and smacks Santner over the sight-screen. He is thundering along today, CSK look towards the spinners to arrest control of proceedings





16:27 hrs IST Narine departs Mitchell Santner strikes, full ball fired in, Narine wants to go big, does not time it too well and finds Faf du Plessis at long off, good brave move by MS Dhoni and it has worked perfectly for CSK





16:14 HRS IST Lynn-sanity Wow, he has come out to play today, has Chris Lynn, jumping out of the track, clobbering Deepak Chahar and then staying back to drive him through covers. KKR are off and running and the crowd is loving it!





16:00 hrs IST We are about to roll The umpires march out, Dhoni is in a huddle with his men in yellow. Out walk the KKR openers, Eden is rocking at the moment. Deepak Chahar has the new ball, he will start proceedings





15:37 hrs IST Karthik speaks It’s important to hit the right areas for the bowlers. It’s been a flat wicket and it’s difficult to take wickets here. Lynn and Narine are back and Gurney is back too. Looking forward to this game. Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney





15:34 hrs IST CSK bowl first Dhoni - We’ll bowl first. If you see the wickets have been good over here. It’s difficult to contain the batsmen here, hence we need the opposition to put runs. We have had a few niggles and concerns but not worried about that. Hoping Bravo comes back as soon as possible as he gives a balance to our side. Without him being there, we need to find the right balance. I think we are a good space. We are playing with the same squad. CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir





15:24 hrs IST KKR predicted XI The home side’s consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals. The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai. Here is KKR’s predicted XI.





15:20 hrs IST CSK predicted XI Chennai Super Kings are in Kolkata and the MS Dhoni-led side are on a rampage. The find themselves in a hole, but then new players keep popping up to bail them out. The side knows how to win, and they have the players to keep them afloat across all situations. Here is the predicted XI for the match





15:09 hrs IST Katich praises sharp MS Dhoni “Even the last game they played against Rajasthan, Harbhajan has been bowling beautifully, but he doesn’t play because they have five right-handers in their top order and he brings in Santner who did a good job for them. So, he’s very clever in the way he goes about it, and we probably need to take a leaf out of that book.”





14:55 hrs IST Kolkata’s flu problem Some of the members of the Kolkata Knight Riders team have been down with flu and a few niggles. Chris Lynn missed KKR’s last match due to flu and Sunil Narine missed out because of a hamstring issue. KKR would hope for them to be fully fit for this match.



