IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK at Eden Gardens, Highlights: As it happened
IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: Catch all the highlights from the Indian Premier League (IPL) Match 29 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
19:41 hrs IST
CSK win
-
19:27 hrs IST
50 for Raina
-
19:21 hrs IST
Dhoni dismissed
-
19:08 hrs IST
Dhoni, Raina counter-attack
-
18:54 hrs IST
Jadhav dismissed
-
18:46 hrs IST
Chawla strikes
-
18:21 hrs IST
Raina looking good
-
18:26 hrs IST
Faf bowled
-
18:24 hrs IST
Runs flowing
-
18:14 hrs IST
Gurney strikes
-
18:11 hrs IST
Faf is up and running
-
17:59 hrs IST
Chase is on
-
17:42 hrs IST
CSK on top
-
17:26 hrs IST
Karthik departs
-
17:23 hrs IST
Tahir completes his spell
-
17:14 hrs IST
Russell departs
-
17:10 hrs IST
Lynn departs
-
17:04 hrs IST
Spin controlling things for CSK
-
16:52 hrs IST
Uthappa goes
-
16:49 hrs IST
Tahir in, Rana out
-
16:42 hrs IST
50 for Lynn
-
16:34 hrs IST
Lynn thunders along
-
16:27 hrs IST
Narine departs
-
16:14 HRS IST
Lynn-sanity
-
16:00 hrs IST
We are about to roll
-
15:37 hrs IST
Karthik speaks
-
15:34 hrs IST
CSK bowl first
-
15:24 hrs IST
KKR predicted XI
-
15:20 hrs IST
CSK predicted XI
-
15:09 hrs IST
Katich praises sharp MS Dhoni
-
14:55 hrs IST
Kolkata’s flu problem
-
14:36 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
As it happened Another match, another hole, and another player pops up to take CSK over the line. Jadeja walked in, smoked 28 and made this chase easy. Raina dropped anchor at the other end and shepherded the chase while Faf, Jadhav and Jadeja played cameos as CSK notch up their 7th win. The juggernaut rolls on!((Full Scorecard))
Follow KKR vs CSK highlights below -
CSK win
Another match, another hole, and another player pops up to take CSK over the line. Jadeja walked in, smoked 28 and made this chase easy. Raina dropped anchor at the other end and shepherded the chase while Faf, Jadhav and Jadeja played cameos as CSK notch up their 7th win. The juggernaut rolls on!
50 for Raina
CSK’s run machine continues to rumble on. 50 for him, he holds the key if CSK are to win this contest heretoday. Jadeja has to give him support and he started well with a couple of crisp strokes
Dhoni dismissed
The ball was on off stump, Dhoni lunged forward in order to turn it away, the spin defeats him and the ball cannons into the front pad. Umpire gives it out, Dhoni refers it, but three reds and CSK have lost their skipper
Dhoni, Raina counter-attack
We go into the timeout, the game is evenly poised. Both Raina and Dhoni have decided to go after the spinners and this required rate has now come within reach. KKR need to separate the duo as quickly as possible. Plans, plans, more plans!
Jadhav dismissed
Wow, he is in some mood, he has gone after the spinners and is now motoring along. And then Chawla comes along and traps him in front, lovely ball, plumb in front!
Chawla strikes
The ball was floated up, it was in the slot, Rayudu wanted to smack it over covers, does not get the elevation and finds Uthappa at short extra cover. Chawla strikes immediately after the break, and KKR are controlling things rather well here
Raina looking good
The left-hander has warded off the fast bowlers and is looking good against the spinners. He has to bat deep into this innings and anchor the chase while Rayudu finds his feet at the other end. KKR are applying some pressure here, the asking rate is climbing all the time
Faf bowled
Length ball, Faf wants to slog sweep it, the ball pitches, spins back in and beats his swipe and knocks the stumps out. Big wicket for KKR, Karthik made the move and he got the result!
Runs flowing
Raina has come out, survived a close LBW shout and is not cruising along. CSK are galloping along at the moment. Karthik introduces Narine, he needs wicket to control proceedings
Gurney strikes
Lovely bowling, Harry Gurney strikes. He comes from around the wicket, angles the ball in, Watson is on the backfoot, the ball hits his pads and he is dead in front, KKR have their wicket, they needed this after the last over. Watson’s bleak season continues
Faf is up and running
A pull towards mif-wicket, followed by another swipe, and then two ramps over short fine leg, du Plessis has started off like a train and Andre Russell has hobbled and conceded 16 runs there, CSK are galloping along in the powerplay overs. Spin coming soon?
Chase is on
Out walk Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis and Watson has pumped Prasidh Krishna back down the ground to get innings rolling. This pitch might assist his style. And now Faf clips a length ball towards square leg for another boundary. CSK are up and rolling!
CSK on top
Brilliant from CSK in the middle phase and at the death, they have restricted KKR to 161/8. Chris Lynn was brilliant, but so was Imran Tahir. The leggie picked up four wickets and accounted for Lynn and Russell in one over to break the back of KKR innings. Also, Chahar and Shardul were consistent in the death overs and KKR could only manage 161. They had the platform to cross 180 at one stage, will this be enough?
Karthik departs
Fullish ball from Shardul, Karthik wants to smack it over mid-wicket, slices it and it is that man, Faf du Plessis who settles down under the high ball and then swallows the catch! KKR have melted away, this has been some phase for Chennai Super Kings
Tahir completes his spell
Excellent spell by the leggie, 4 overs, 4 wickets, including the wickets of Andre Russell and Chris Lynn. Tahir has brought CSK back in this contest and it is a job well done by the South African
Russell departs
What an over, Russell walks in, 4 followed by a 6, Tahir bowls a flat ball, Russell sweeps, drags it across, Dhruv Shorey runs forward, and takes a smart low catch. Tahir is all over Eden, CSK are right on top!
Lynn departs
Flat ball, angled in, Lynn slog sweeps, nails it but finds the fielder perfectly at deep square leg. Lynn has to go after bulldozing CSK. Tahir has picked his 3rd wicket, Eden erupts as Russell marches in!
Spin controlling things for CSK
After a rapid start. the spinners are controlling things in the middle overs. Chris Lynn, has read the conditions now, and will now hold the key. He has biffed Jadeja for three consecutive sixes as we write this
Uthappa goes
What was that, another tossed up ball, Uthappa wants to launch it over the top, gets the top edge and the action shifts to Faf, who sprints in from long off, dives full stretch and takes an absolute stunner. CSK are now right on top, KKR are losing their way
Tahir in, Rana out
Tossed up ball, it was in the slot, Rana wanted to smack it over the top, does not time it too well and Faf du Plessis is stationed there and takes the catch at long on with ease. CSK are now controlling the game and their spinners are getting the job done
50 for Lynn
It has been a breezy innings from Chris Lynn, and now a 50 has been raised. KKR are motoring along at a fair clip, CSK have employed spinners to control proceedings but a platform has been set for a big score on a pitch which is looking really true
Lynn thunders along
He is in some mood today, races down the track and smacks Santner over the sight-screen. He is thundering along today, CSK look towards the spinners to arrest control of proceedings
Narine departs
Mitchell Santner strikes, full ball fired in, Narine wants to go big, does not time it too well and finds Faf du Plessis at long off, good brave move by MS Dhoni and it has worked perfectly for CSK
Lynn-sanity
Wow, he has come out to play today, has Chris Lynn, jumping out of the track, clobbering Deepak Chahar and then staying back to drive him through covers. KKR are off and running and the crowd is loving it!
We are about to roll
The umpires march out, Dhoni is in a huddle with his men in yellow. Out walk the KKR openers, Eden is rocking at the moment. Deepak Chahar has the new ball, he will start proceedings
Karthik speaks
It’s important to hit the right areas for the bowlers. It’s been a flat wicket and it’s difficult to take wickets here. Lynn and Narine are back and Gurney is back too. Looking forward to this game.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney
CSK bowl first
Dhoni - We’ll bowl first. If you see the wickets have been good over here. It’s difficult to contain the batsmen here, hence we need the opposition to put runs. We have had a few niggles and concerns but not worried about that. Hoping Bravo comes back as soon as possible as he gives a balance to our side. Without him being there, we need to find the right balance. I think we are a good space. We are playing with the same squad.
CSK XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
KKR predicted XI
The home side’s consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals. The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai.
Here is KKR’s predicted XI.
CSK predicted XI
Chennai Super Kings are in Kolkata and the MS Dhoni-led side are on a rampage. The find themselves in a hole, but then new players keep popping up to bail them out. The side knows how to win, and they have the players to keep them afloat across all situations.
Here is the predicted XI for the match
Katich praises sharp MS Dhoni
“Even the last game they played against Rajasthan, Harbhajan has been bowling beautifully, but he doesn’t play because they have five right-handers in their top order and he brings in Santner who did a good job for them. So, he’s very clever in the way he goes about it, and we probably need to take a leaf out of that book.”
Kolkata’s flu problem
Some of the members of the Kolkata Knight Riders team have been down with flu and a few niggles. Chris Lynn missed KKR’s last match due to flu and Sunil Narine missed out because of a hamstring issue. KKR would hope for them to be fully fit for this match.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning momentum, while the Kolkata Knight Riders will be under pressure after losing two consecutive matches.