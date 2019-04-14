CSK predicted XI against KKR: MS Dhoni to make changes in Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash

Chennai Super Kings are in Kolkata and the MS Dhoni-led side are on a rampage. The find themselves in a hole, but then new players keep popping up to bail them out. The side knows how to win, and they have the players to keep them afloat across all situations.

The pitch at Eden Gardens could force MS Dhoni to make a few changes to his otherwise settled unit. Shardul Thakur could make way for Mohit Sharma. Also, Shane Watson has struggled this season, the pitch in Chennai has not helped his cause, but he could find his groove on a true pitch in Kolkata. Mitchell Santner, who hit the winning six against Rajasthan Royals, might be forced to sit out to make way for Scott Kuggeleijn as the pitch is expected to assist the seam bowlers.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly picks his Indian squad

“The wicket has been an absolute belter to bat on, it’s been high-scoring, quick outfield. All the batsmen have certainly enjoyed it out there. Spinners are finding it hard work. It’s quite an easy paced wicket. We’ll have to see what the master, Dhoni, goes in with tomorrow. He seems to pull the right strings at the right time,” KKR batting coach Simon Katich said on the eve of the match.

Here is the predicted XI of Chennai Super Kings for the match:

Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 13:29 IST