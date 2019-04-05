IPL 2019: Virat Kohli scores his 35th IPL half-century

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has finally come to the party in IPL 2019. The world’s best batsman at the moment brought up his first half-century of this season against Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on Friday. This is his 35th fifty in the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli scores his half-century in 31 balls. The Indian captain has struck seven boundaries in his innings.

ALSO READ: RCB vs KKR Live score, IPL 2019

Prior to this innings, Kohli recorded scores of 6, 46, 3, 23 in this season’s IPL. During the course of the innings, Kohli became the second Indian to complete 8000 T20 runs after Suresh Raina. Chris Gayle has scored the most number of runs in T20s. The West Indian has notched 12,457 runs in 374 matches. Brendon McCullum is second on the list with 9,922 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB made two changes from their last match playing eleven with Tim Southee and Pawan Negi coming in for Shimron Hetmyer and Umesh Yadav. KKR made one change with Sunil Narine replacing Nikhil Naik.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:46 IST