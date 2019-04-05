RCB vs KKR, Live score IPL 2019, Match 17 in Bengaluru: Virat Kohli and Co eye first win of the season
18:18 hrs IST
18:12 hrs IST
18:06 hrs IST
Russell factor makes KKR favourite
18:00 hrs IST
Bowling not up to mark either
17:54 hrs IST
Milestones for superstar duo
17:48 hrs IST
Bangalore’s batting collapses
17:42 hrs IST
Batting problems for RCB
17:36 hrs IST
Head to head
17:30 hrs IST
Preview: On a losing streak in the last four matches, Royal Challengers Bengalore are expected to ring in changes and experiment in search of their first win when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home. RCB’s performance this IPL has been disappointing, both with the bat and ball, and a dejected captain Virat Kohli has conceded that his struggling team is yet to get the right balance but will continue experimenting with its combinations.They lost their last game by seven wickets against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and now they will be up against a balanced KKR side, who have won two matches out of three they have played so far.
Follow RCB vs KKR live preview below -
Player battle - de Villiers vs Chawla
AB de Villiers has struggled to pick the googly this season and his record against Piyush Chawla is not entirely flattering. He averages 24.92 against KKR in 18 matches - the lowest for him against any opponent. Against Piyush Chawla, the numbers are quite dismal. He has scored only 45 runs in 46 balls and has been dismissed 4 times over the season.
Player battle - Kohli vs Narine
Piyush Chawla informed on the eve of the match that Sunil Narine is fit and good to go and Dinesh Karthik will toss the ball to him as soon as Virat Kohli takes guard. Kohli has managed to score only 73 runs in 76 balls from Sunil Narine and has perished twice to the West Indian. This battle in the powerplay overs could well determine the course of this match.
Russell factor makes KKR favourite
Though KKR lost their last game by 3 runs in Super Over against Delhi Capitals, their confidence level is still high with their batsmen, including Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubhman Gill, being in top form. Russell has been in sensational form with his incredible power-hitting ability that helped KKR win two matches. Restricting him will be a challenge for Chahal and company.
Bowling not up to mark either
The bowling department has also been disappointing. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, all the other RCB bowlers have not been among wickets and have conceded far too many runs in death overs. RCB will have to completely turn their fortunes around in order to eke out a victory against Dinesh Karthik’s troops, who will be eying their third win of the season.
Milestones for superstar duo
Despite their struggling form, Kohli and de Villiers are nearing personal milestones. Kohli is 17 runs away from becoming the second Indian cricketer after Suresh Raina to complete 8,000 T20 runs and de Villiers 15 runs short of becoming the second highest T20 run-scorer for RCB. He has 3,406 runs under his belt.
Bangalore’s batting collapses
Against Chennai Super Kings, RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs after their top-order crumbled before the bowling of Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB collapsed to an embarrassing 35 for 6 in the eighth over, with Kohli and de Villiers contributing just four runs between them. Against Rajasthan Royals too, RCB top order failed, except Parthiv who scored a half century.
Batting problems for RCB
Batting collapse is the biggest worrying factor for RCB and to made matters worse captain Kohli’s form has not been up to the mark by his high standards. He has managed a below 20 average in four games. Parthiv Patel and AB de Villiers are the only batsmen who have above 20 average.
Head to head
Last Royal Challengers Bangalore win against Kolkata Knight Riders was in May 2016 at Eden Gardens and since, they have suffered defeats in their three encounters against the Kolkata-based side at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Overall, the two teams have clashed 22 times with KKR winning 13 matches and RCB winning 9. It is not just current form but also previous records which states that KKR are more likely to come out victorious from this clash.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the Match 17 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB are still searching for their first win of the season and standing in front of them are a formidable side in KKR. This will be a match-up between two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum with Bangalore being at the bottom of the table with four losses while Kolkata are in the top half of the table with two wins in three matches.
