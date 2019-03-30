IPL 2019: When pizza delivery paused Sanju Samson’s onslaught against Sunrisers Hyderabad - Watch

Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson displayed some imperious hitting as he smashed an unbeaten hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. The right-hander scored an unconquered 55-ball 102 to take his side on the verge of a 200-run target on Friday.

But what the Sunrisers bowlers couldn’t do, a pizza delivery boy did: halt Samson’s onslaught; albeit briefly.

With the score at 101/1 and Samson still six short of a fifty, Vijay Shankar ran in to bowl but Samson walked away. He proceeded to wave a pizza delivery boy, who walked right in front of the sight screen, away.

When pizza delivery boy halted play https://t.co/UbCj2gWNad via @ipl — Yogesh Gajjar (@imyogesh_07) March 30, 2019

Once play resumed, Samson continued with his onslaught, smashing 58 runs off the next 28 balls he faced to take the Royals’ total to 198. However, the seemingly imposing target didn’t prove sufficient as Sunrisers completed the chase with six balls to spare.

There were steady contributions by the Sunrisers batsmen to help them to what proved to be a comprehensive win in the end. David Warner (69) and Jonny Bairstow (45) provided a solid platform with a 110-run first wicket partnership before Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan finished off the job.

Nevertheless, Samson walked away with a personal milestone. He now has the first century of the IPL 2019 and one of the few Indians with multiple IPL hundreds.

After the match, Samson opined that Warner stole his thunder.

“You destroyed my day. My 100 was not enough because of the way you batted. The way you started the innings we lost the game in the powerplay. We needed some 250 on the board with someone like you in the opposition. It was special,” the Royals batsman told Warner.

