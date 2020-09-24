IPL 2020: AB de Villiers 16 runs away going past MS Dhoni in IPL highest run-scorers’ list

cricket

South African talisman and one of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s biggest stars AB de Villiers got off to a fine start in IPL 2020 by slamming a half-century in RCB’s opening encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad which they won by 10 runs.

De Villiers was the second highest-scorer of RCB innings with 51 off 30 balls enabling them to put 163 on board. RCb face Kings XI Punjab on Thursday in Dubai and de Villiers will once again be in the limelight.

De Villiers has a chance to go past MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle in the IPL’s highest run-scorers’ list. De Villiers needs just 16 runs against KXIP to go past MS Dhoni and climb to the 7th spot in the IPL’s most run-scorers’ list.

And if he gets 39 runs then he will also overtake Chris Gayle and become the 2nd highest run-scorer in IPL among overseas cricketers.

De Villiers currently has 4446 runs in the IPL in 155 matches. Dhoni on the other hand has 4461 runs in 191 IPL matches. Gayle has 4484 runs in the IPL.

De Villiers’ good record against KXIP

AB de Villiers has scored 680 runs against KXIP at an average of 52.30, his most against any opponent in IPL. Among current IPL teams only against Delhi Capitals does he have a better average. In IPL 2019 de Villiers scored unbeaten half-centuries in both the encounters against KXIP. Overall, AB de Villiers has 7 half-centuries against KXIP, only Warner has more against the same opponent.