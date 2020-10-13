IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli achieve record milestone during KKR clash
IPL 2020: On Monday against KKR, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers batted together to take the team to a strong total of 194, and in the process, bagged a record to be extremely proud of.cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:45 IST
Whenever AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are batting together, entertainment is guaranteed. On Monday, two of the most prolific batsmen of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli and de Villiers batted together to take the team to a strong total of 194, and in the process, bagged a record to be extremely proud of.
Against Kolkata Knight Riders, De Villiers and Kohli were involved in a century partnership, which is now the highest by any pair in the history of the Indian Premier League. The dynamic duo of de Villiers and Kohli has put on a 100-run stand 10 times, more than any other pair. Kohli and de Villiers came together at the fall of RCB’s second wicket – Aaron Finch for 47 – with the score reading 94/2.
They took the team to 194 off the next 46 balls, thus completing their 10th century-plus stand. De Villiers was the aggressor in the stand scoring 73(33) whereas Kohli 22 runs off 14 balls. Batting tother, Kohli and de Villiers also took their overall partnership tally to 3000 runs.
Next to them, the second-highest number of century-plus stands also belong to Kohli and RCB. Kohli and former RCB batsman Chris Gayle have been involved in nine century-plus partnerships. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad opening pair of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have added six century partnerships, while the current pair of Warner and Bairstow are one behind with five. Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, who formed one of KKR’s most successful opening pairs, have also added five century-stands between them.
