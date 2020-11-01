IPL 2020: ‘Always nice to try and get a smile from dear old MS Dhoni’ - Danny Morrison explains why he asked MSD about IPL future

cricket

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 19:29 IST

The start of Chennai Super Kings’ match against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday had a viral moment - at the toss itself, commentator Danny Morrison asked CSK captain MS Dhoni the question everyone had been waiting to ask him - will he be playing for CSK in the IPL in the future? “Could this be your final game in yellow?” Morrison had asked. “Definitely not,” Dhoni had replied emphatically. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR vs KXIP Live Score

The moment went viral immediately as fans started celebrating the fact that they will continue to see Dhoni play for CSK in the IPL in the future next year as well. On the Star Sports show, Morrison was asked about why he had asked Dhoni the question.

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

In his reply, the former New Zealand bowler-turned-commentator said that it was an obvious question which fans globally wanted to know.

Also read: ‘Not my last game in yellow’: MS Dhoni assures he will be back to play for CSK in IPL

“It was an obvious question. It’s the end of the road of CSK this season and I think like a lot of cricket fans globally wanted to know. MSD, have you got another season in you?” Morrison told Star Sports.

“The gift of what’s going on amid all the sadness around the globe due to Covid is that the next IPL is scheduled to be played in next April or end of March, the normal window.

“So it’s only 6 months away. So it’s allowed MSD in a way ‘I am fit enough, hungry enough’. Also, a lot of chat about the passing on the mantle and looking after the CSK legacy to go on, and he has been a huge part of it,” Morrison added.

“So it’s pleasing. It’s always nice to try and get a smile from dear old MSD at the toss,” he added.

After winning the toss, and electing to bowl, CSK restricted KXIP to 154/6 in 20 overs.