KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: One last chance at staying alive for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals

KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Score: As the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2020 approaches its end, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in Match 54 of the season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Royals are coming off back-to-back wins against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab and they’d be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins against KKR, who on the contrary, have lost both their previous games to CSK and KXIP. With playoff spots still up for grabs, it’s do-or-die time for either team, as a win for win will send the other one packing. The last time these two faced off, it was KKR who emerged victorious by 37 runs after their bowlers did a fine job to restrict RR to 137/9 in chase of 175. However, KKR have blown hot and cold since, while RR have shown improvement. It’s Morgan vs Smith as we get ready for the final double-header of this IPL.

Follow the live updates of KKR vs RR IPL 2020 match here:

17:14 hrs IST KKR vs RR: Head-to-Head In the 21 matches played between the two teams, one team is slightly ahead of the other and that is KKR, with 11 wins, while RR have won twice. Two matches have ended in a tie.





17:07 hrs IST Who took Round 1? KKR took honours in the first battle between the two sides with Dinesh Karthik’s men doing a fine job with the ball to defend 174. There wasn’t a single half-century in the KKR innings, but there were plenty of starts provided by the likes of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell. The Royals’ batting simply never got going and even though Tom Curran provided a late burst to score a half-century, they fell short by 37 runs.



