IPL 2020: KL rahul recalls ‘short run’ controversy, says it ‘came back to bite KXIP’ in playoffs race

cricket

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:36 IST

Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul recalled the short run controversy that marred their first game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League against Delhi Capitals. During the match, the umpire Nitish Menon had mistakenly called out Chris Jordan for a short run on the third ball of the 19th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada.

The TV replays showed that Jordan’‘s bat was inside the crease when he completed the first run, starting from the non-striker’‘s end. However to KXIP’s horror, Menon gestured that Jordan has not completed the run and only one run was added to Mayank Agarwal and the Punjab team’s total. The match eventually went on to a Super Over, where KXIP lost to DC. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR vs RR Live Score and Updates

On Sunday, KXIP suffered a defeat to Chennai Super Kings and were left stranded for 12 points in 14 games, thus ending their hopes of qualifying through to the playoffs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahul said that the KXIP have no one to blame but themselves, but also added that the short run incident came back to bit them.

“It is disappointing. We had a lot of games in our pockets and we couldn’t get over the line and we only have ourselves to blame. That short run game too (against Delhi Capitals on September 20), looks like it has come back to bite us,” Rahul said.

Meanwhile, Rahul blamed KXIP’s poor batting performance for their loss against CSK. “It is as simple as that. We didn’t bat really well. Big pressure game, we expected 180-190. We couldn’t soak in the pressure. We didn’t have the results going our way in the first half,” Rahul said.

(With PTI inputs)