IPL 2020 auction: Kings XI Punjab - Slots available, full purse and top player picks

cricket

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:53 IST

Kings XI Punjab decided to make some bold trade offs during the transfer window and as a result have the fattest purse of 42.70 crore going into the IPL auction. The December 19 auction in Kolkata will be an opportunity for KXIP to bring in reinforcements and look to build a squad that could help them land the coveted IPL trophy for the first time.

With Anil Kumble at the helm of affairs KXIP surely have a great think tank and mentor to take them in to right direction.

ALSO READ: Exclusive - Planning, preparation, performance - How Rajasthan Royals build their squad

1) Barren pace cupboard

Punjab’s biggest weakness currently is their pace bowling cupboard, which looks barren with the exception of Mohammed Shami. Hardus Viljoen is an experienced T20 pacer but cannot be considered as a top tier international bowler. Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Woakes, Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Plunkett and Tim Southee are some quality options to go after.

2) Reinforcement needed in spin department

There is a big gap in the spin department with the departure of Ravichandran Ashwin. Krishnappa Gowtham and Murugan Ashwin are in the squad along with Afghan mystery man Mujeeb ur Rahman, but teh team needs experience. Former KKR leggie Piyush Chawla could be a good buy at a relatively cheaper price for Punjab.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah bowls full tilt, Prithvi Shaw spends time with trainer Webb

Besides him, R Sai Kishore can be a good pick as well. He was the leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (20 wkts at10.40 with economy of 4.63). Shams Mulani can also be a good pick. He was the leading wicket taker for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, also he took 12 wickets in Vijay Hazare trophy this year.

3) Who will be the all-rounder

The team is low on all-round prowess and there are a number of quality men in the auction pool. Chris Woakes, Chris Morris, Ben Cutting, Mitch Marsh, Sam Curran and James Neesham are the options to go for.

4) Experienced Overseas Captain

With no Ashwin in the team, KL Rahul looks to be the automatic choice for captaincy as Chris Gayle is far too old for the job now. KXIP can look for an overseas captain and Eoin Morgan will the perfect pick for them as he will also help the team strengthen its middle order.