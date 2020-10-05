e-paper
IPL 2020: 'Best batting performance I have ever seen' - Brad Hogg's huge remark on RCB youngster

IPL 2020: ‘Best batting performance I have ever seen’ - Brad Hogg’s huge remark on RCB youngster

IPL 2020: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg praised RCB batsman Devdutt Padikkal and said that he has never seen batting performance like this.

Oct 05, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brad Hogg and Devdutt Padikkal.
Brad Hogg and Devdutt Padikkal.(IPL/Twitter)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore have got off to a good start in this year’s Indian Premier League. With three wins out of four games, this is RCB’s best start in the tournament since IPL 2013. One of the best features of the team has been the 20-year-old batsman Devdutt Padikkal. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Padikkal announced his arrival when he hammered a half century in RCB’s first game this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Padikkal has went on to score two more fifties since then, and he was the key player for RCB’s win against Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Live Score and Updates

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg praised the youngster and said that he has never seen batting performance like this.

“It’s Devdutt Padikkal’s first IPL and he has made three fifties out of four innings. In the second game he really got tested by Cottrell with that short ball into the ribs. But I have seen him play a couple of pull shots against quality quick bowling after that. This kid has got the goods to play for India,” Brad Hogg said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Also read: With 197th appearance for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli breaks world record in T20s

“In the second game, Padikkal got tested by Cottrell by the short ball. The next game, he pulled Bumrah with the short ball to the body. That showed me that he is a quick thinker. He learns quickly. And that is probably the best batting performance that I have seen, his three fifties in four innings,” Hogg further said.

Meanwhile, RCB are looking for their 4th win of the season against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday. Skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl.

